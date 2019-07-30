Monsoon Special At Aromas Is Sure To Linger Around

Aromas Cafe, this was special for their monsoon special. Have been to this outlet a couple of times for my coffee kick and finally decided to try their monsoon nibbles that were the talk. Also amazed to see that these guys also serve alcohol. Woo! Nice chill vibe. Playlist got me nostalgic as it was the memory lane towards my college anthems. Service quick and attentive. As they didn’t of the coffee available opted for the Malabar cinnamon cappuccino. Surprise element has to be the cinnamon powder that gives it a good kick with the aromatic coffee blend. Ambrosia Tray - 6 shot glasses of cold coffee with a different flavour each. Irish, cinnamon, chocolate and a couple of others. Worth it. Do try this one. Korean Chilly Potato - sauté potatoes and cottage cheese with the soy gravy. Finely diced tomato and onion mixture. Felt it was rushed and removed without the right kind of sauté. Paneer Lollipop - The usual cottage cheese gets the fritter touch. Neatly done. Dipped inside a shot glass filled with mayo and chopped chilly. A filling one here. Jalapeño Nuggets - had tried this one at the Bandra outlet and loved it in a way, I couldn’t resist but order this here. Plain mozzarella and jalapeño inside the fried nugget. Overall, yet another Aromas that does great. Special thanks to Sameer the manager and Munavar the smiley server to make sure to get a nice small eggless dessert when they realised there’s only some in egg one available. Will be back for their drinks and even the cappuccino.