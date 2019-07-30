Monsoon Special At Aromas Is Sure To Linger Around

Cafes

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

View 5 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Aromas Cafe, this was special for their monsoon special. Have been to this outlet a couple of times for my coffee kick and finally decided to try their monsoon nibbles that were the talk. Also amazed to see that these guys also serve alcohol. Woo! Nice chill vibe. Playlist got me nostalgic as it was the memory lane towards my college anthems. Service quick and attentive. As they didn’t of the coffee available opted for the Malabar cinnamon cappuccino. Surprise element has to be the cinnamon powder that gives it a good kick with the aromatic coffee blend. Ambrosia Tray - 6 shot glasses of cold coffee with a different flavour each. Irish, cinnamon, chocolate and a couple of others. Worth it. Do try this one. Korean Chilly Potato - sauté potatoes and cottage cheese with the soy gravy. Finely diced tomato and onion mixture. Felt it was rushed and removed without the right kind of sauté. Paneer Lollipop - The usual cottage cheese gets the fritter touch. Neatly done. Dipped inside a shot glass filled with mayo and chopped chilly. A filling one here. Jalapeño Nuggets - had tried this one at the Bandra outlet and loved it in a way, I couldn’t resist but order this here. Plain mozzarella and jalapeño inside the fried nugget. Overall, yet another Aromas that does great. Special thanks to Sameer the manager and Munavar the smiley server to make sure to get a nice small eggless dessert when they realised there’s only some in egg one available. Will be back for their drinks and even the cappuccino.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

