Enperience Your Weekend Gateaway At This Beautiful Resort In Panchgani

Resorts

Summer Plaza Resort

Satara, Maharashtra
4.0

Khinger Road, Near MSEB, Panchagani, Shahunagar, Satara, Maharashtra

What Makes It Awesome?

Summer Plaza Resort I have turned a very huge fan of this place. Mind boggling property with some amazing facilities to spend your time. It's a pure Vegetarian Resort which also serves amazing Jain Food. They have a lovely Temple at the Entrance itself. They also have an Indoor Gym as well as an indoor swimming Pool. I being a fitness addict, spent my complete time either exercising in the Gym or Swimming in the lavishing Pool. I definitely recommend this Resort to people looking out for a nice vacation in the superb Panchgani area.

What Could Be Better?

They should increase the timings of the Gym and Swimming Pool.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

