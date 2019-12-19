Summer Plaza Resort I have turned a very huge fan of this place. Mind boggling property with some amazing facilities to spend your time. It's a pure Vegetarian Resort which also serves amazing Jain Food. They have a lovely Temple at the Entrance itself. They also have an Indoor Gym as well as an indoor swimming Pool. I being a fitness addict, spent my complete time either exercising in the Gym or Swimming in the lavishing Pool. I definitely recommend this Resort to people looking out for a nice vacation in the superb Panchgani area.
Enperience Your Weekend Gateaway At This Beautiful Resort In Panchgani
They should increase the timings of the Gym and Swimming Pool.
₹3,000+
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
