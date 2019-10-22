Head Over To This New Cute Pocket Friendly Cafe In Borivali!

Bunkerzzz Cafe is a new cafe in Borivali west is one of the best cafes in Borivali! A pocket-friendly place with really amazing dishes and shakes. Also, they have a cute cosy seating upstairs and trust me you wouldn't wanna miss it! Went here with my best friend for some food and a lot of chit chat! We loved the place soo much! The best part is you can just sit and chill around munching on some delicious food and even binge watch Netflix! We ordered: 1. Mushroom Chilli: Mushrooms were so properly cooked 😻 and they were super delicious! A must try! 2. Kitkat Shake: Shake was not too thick and not too in the liquid form, just appropriate with the appropriate amount of sweetness and a blend of KitKat wafers! Loved the shake! 3. Strawberry Beer: a non-alcoholic beer with strawberry flavour and soda added to it! This tastes lit! And loved the bottle too :P 4. Fried wontons stuffed with mix veg: Wontons were crisp and vegetables stuffed were good and it was served with schezwan chutney. But the taste was quite average and it way too oily. 5. Bunkerzzz Special Sizzler: This sizzler is something you shouldn't miss on! 😻 In veggies, it had cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. It also had cottage cheese tossed in kung pao sauce with peri-peri fries and noodles and rice and even dry Manchurians. It was garnished with a slice of processed cheese. Amazing is the word for this sizzler! 😻 6. Oreo crunch: This dessert was vanilla ice cream blended with oreo pieces and served in a cup. Yumm! 😻 This cafe is an ideal place in Borivali if you wish to hang out with your group!