Month-End Blues? Hit Up Cheron On Hill Road For A Quick Snack

If you're a Mumbai kid, Cheron must ring a bell. For those of you who love the bakeries on Hill Road, bookmark this one too. Cheron has been in the catering business for about 20 years now and has catered to weddings, navjotes and other functions int he city. They are probably the only catering service that also provides an option book an open-air ground that can hold up to 600 guests. But if you're not in the mood to get married or throw a huge party, go to Cheron for the snacks. You can get yourself a chicken tikka croissant {INR 60}, chicken burger {INR 80}, Russian salad {INR 75} or a pastry to celebrate cheat day.