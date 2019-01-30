Head Out To This Place To Enjoy Nightlife In The Midst Of Lokhandwala

Moonshine Cafe, located in the heart of Lokhandwala, the entry though tucked in the busy bylanes reaching Veera Desai, is surely one of the alternatives for a nightlife experience that the maximum city is known for. With a really huge bar section and the ambience which has moon shaped lights ( more to go with the name of the place), the place is an attraction for some mindblowing concoctions and a better food compared to its peers who operate a lounge and known for nightlife. Watermelon cooler:- An obvious no brainer for me as it is just one of my favourites. A simple choice if you want to have a slow start and steady towards a grand meal. Safe sex on the beach:- Classic mocktail is primarily a mixture of cranberry, grapefruit and peach. Maraschino cherry is also an addition as per the actual preparation but its hard to find one in India. Classic & Recommended Threesome:- My friend who had accompanied me to this place decided to order this red bull based cocktail on the recommendation of Mr Michael. This was an absolute beast of a drink with a lucid combination of Jagermeister, tequila and red bull. Also, try the badman extracted drink as it was equally good. Good bar bites to accompany your drinks would be dal makhani tarts or paneer chilly both of which were really good.