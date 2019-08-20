A Perfect Landmark For Lavish Meals At Shivaji Park

Congratulations Tanatan for opening 3.0 outlet at Shivaji Park. It's a perfect landmark and will easily attract people to experiencing lavish lunch & dinner. Tanatan is fine dining type of restaurant which serves modern Indian cuisine along with authentic seafood, signature crafted special drinks and modern Indian desserts Tanatan has got an outlet in Kolhapur, Juhu and now in Shivaji Park. This outlet is situated at ground floor, Vidya Bhavan, Near Sena Bhavan, Dadar Shivaji Park, Dadar West. With the beautiful ambience and modern Indian type of vibes, atmosphere and culture. After getting notified by social media about newie. We decided to visit this place for having perfect dinner with a group of people where we can get together and have amazing Tanatan signature dishes. Following our list of items which we had for our dinner:- 1) Mocktails: We had Popcorn Shake which includes fresh banana, popcorn syrup, vanilla ice-creams with caramelized sugar & burnt cinnamon 2) Aamchi Tanatan Prawns: If you are prawns lover, then you should have this Tanatan version of Koliwada Prawns. Served with six pcs of same. 3) Zafrani Tangdi: Bone chicken lovers must have this. It's tangdi subtle notes of saffron combined with Indian spices. 4) Bhuna Chaap: Mutton chops slow-roasted in a traditional pot and finished on a thick iron griddle. 5) Tanatan Mains Course: In mains, we had traditional Mangalorean style Prawns Gassi, Humara Butter Chicken and Vilaayati vegetables. 6) Khaane Ke Sathi (Indian bread): While having mains we order for neer dosa for gassi and while having butter chicken and vilaayati vegetables we had roti, naan and butter garlic naan. 7) Desserts: In desserts, we had Matka Rabdi Gulab Jamun, Badaam Pista Phirni and Gulab Pista Pannacotta. All the three desserts were awesome, everyone was impressed by Gulab Pista Pannacotta. Well! Overall we had a wonderful experience at Tanatan Shivaji Park. Live music was good and the restaurant was pack, so suggest you go with reservation. Looking forward to visiting again