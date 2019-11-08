This Coffee House In Khar Serves Amazing Hot Chocolate With Killer Food!

Cafes

Bombay Coffee House

Khar, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

New Kamal Building, 248, Next To National College, Waterfield Road, Khar West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Coffee houses are cool. Bombay Coffee Outlet in Khar is just perfect for working or cuddling up with a book. The food we ordered, BELGIUM HOT CHOCOLATE- Rich Velvety texture creamy chocolate in taste. BCB SPECIAL CHICKEN BURGER- Pattice made with minced chicken. I liked the softness of it GRILLED CHICKEN STEAK- Chicken Skillet cooked in herbed cheese white sauce with a hint of garlic and mushroom sauce in it served with herb rice and sautéed veggies. This is definitely must have CHOCOLATE MOUSSE- Eggless chocolate mousse fluffy in texture hold by whipped cream. It was lip-smacking. Must have They have an amazing breakfast menu and options for Kids also. So, visit this place asap!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids

