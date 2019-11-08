This Coffee House In Khar Serves Amazing Hot Chocolate With Killer Food!

Coffee houses are cool. Bombay Coffee Outlet in Khar is just perfect for working or cuddling up with a book. The food we ordered, BELGIUM HOT CHOCOLATE- Rich Velvety texture creamy chocolate in taste. BCB SPECIAL CHICKEN BURGER- Pattice made with minced chicken. I liked the softness of it GRILLED CHICKEN STEAK- Chicken Skillet cooked in herbed cheese white sauce with a hint of garlic and mushroom sauce in it served with herb rice and sautéed veggies. This is definitely must have CHOCOLATE MOUSSE- Eggless chocolate mousse fluffy in texture hold by whipped cream. It was lip-smacking. Must have They have an amazing breakfast menu and options for Kids also. So, visit this place asap!