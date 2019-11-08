Coffee houses are cool. Bombay Coffee Outlet in Khar is just perfect for working or cuddling up with a book. The food we ordered, BELGIUM HOT CHOCOLATE- Rich Velvety texture creamy chocolate in taste. BCB SPECIAL CHICKEN BURGER- Pattice made with minced chicken. I liked the softness of it GRILLED CHICKEN STEAK- Chicken Skillet cooked in herbed cheese white sauce with a hint of garlic and mushroom sauce in it served with herb rice and sautéed veggies. This is definitely must have CHOCOLATE MOUSSE- Eggless chocolate mousse fluffy in texture hold by whipped cream. It was lip-smacking. Must have They have an amazing breakfast menu and options for Kids also. So, visit this place asap!
This Coffee House In Khar Serves Amazing Hot Chocolate With Killer Food!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids
Also On Bombay Coffee House
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)