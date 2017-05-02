The Owner Of Moshe's Cafe Has Opened A New & Very Beautiful Cooking School In Alibaug

Chef Moshe Shek of the popular Italian restaurant Café Moshe’s {which we love for its cheese fondue and chocolate puddle cake} has just started his new venture on the sandy beaches of Alibaug.

‘A World Away’ is the name of the cooking school, which has been set up in Awas village, and the purpose is to teach different forms and cuisines of cooking to those who live in and away from the coast.

Each class is different, from a middle-eastern mezze in which he thought types of hummus {beetroot and chickpea, rocket and geta and zaatar and spicy olive}, quinoa faladels, different types of dips, skewers, baba ghanouj, and even pita and baklava.

Another class was on sweet treats and desserts, and the individual sweet treat, cheese cakes, cinammon buns, braided pies, and a lot more.

A class is usually for INR 6500, and this includes everything from your pick up and drop from Gateway of India {they send a speedboat}, and it takes 15 minutes each way, there is a a conveyance from the dock to the organic farm. They even offer coffer , tea cakes, and book a class for a maximum of ten students.