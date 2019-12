If there’s one food item sold in Mumbai that probably outnumbers the Pokémon you’re catching right now, it’s the vada pav.

This classic street food is loved, hated, and now reborn in our city’s fine-dining institutions. The vada pav can now be had inside-out, in a bao, deconstructed, and in a salad, to count a few reinventions. We decided to try out a few, in case you’re tired of the classic {doubtful, but let’s try something new anyway}.