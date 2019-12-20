Mother Trucker is a shack-like set up in Aram Nagar Part 2, and they have the most delicious and meaty steaks that are barbecued on the spot.
Get Freshly Barbequed Steaks, Burgers & Burritos Till 1.30AM At Mother Trucker
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Tell Me More
Mother Trucker, previously a food truck on the Lokhandwala back road, is now a cafe that was set up just six months back. It’s run by Mikhail Kavami and his uncle Ally Hemali, and has a very shack-like set up. With literal black curtains set up and plastic tables and chairs, it’s more on the lines of a Goan cafe.
The concept of Mother Trucker is really unique. They barbeque everything and open 4pm onwards until 2.30 am every day.
Chow Down
Mother Trucker possibly has one of the best burritos and burgers we may have had in a while. They create all the dishes there and then, in front of you on the barbeque grill by their in-house chef.
For the gluttons out there, they have crab burgers in teriyaki sauce {INR 350}, tuna chop shop with exotic veggies {INR 400}. Then there is the juicy chicken steak topped with barbequed veggies and onions with a side of their in-house sauce. They also have hot dogs, the most refreshing coolers and steaks that double up as patties for the burgers.
As for their vegetarian section, we loved the mushroom burrito. It was wrapped in soft tortillas, with the filling grilled well on their bbq grill and topped with house made sauces, along with zucchini.
So, We're Saying...
Looking for delicious and filling burgers and burritos? Head to Mother Trucker or order in. They’re open until 1.30 am.
