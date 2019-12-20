Mother Trucker possibly has one of the best burritos and burgers we may have had in a while. They create all the dishes there and then, in front of you on the barbeque grill by their in-house chef.

For the gluttons out there, they have crab burgers in teriyaki sauce {INR 350}, tuna chop shop with exotic veggies {INR 400}. Then there is the juicy chicken steak topped with barbequed veggies and onions with a side of their in-house sauce. They also have hot dogs, the most refreshing coolers and steaks that double up as patties for the burgers.

As for their vegetarian section, we loved the mushroom burrito. It was wrapped in soft tortillas, with the filling grilled well on their bbq grill and topped with house made sauces, along with zucchini.