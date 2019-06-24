With Well Lit Decor & Yum Food, Stop By This Place For Some Quality Time

Just a week back, we had been to this lavish Resto Mr Burp, located at CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai. It's easily accessible & ambience is superb to chillax. Spacious & comfortable seating arrangements, decors are well lit. The staff are quick to place orders, & service time is good enough. Let's move on to the food we had tried here -Masala Peanuts, crisply roasted peanuts were tossed with onion, tomato, coriander leaves & spices. Good to munch on during preparation time. -Papad Tokdi, it's indeed a feast of assorted in house papad with different flavours to try!! Crisp & crunchy. Who doesn't like to have papad anytime? We then had several starters, Tandoor Platter, this house Platter is filled with paneer tikka, stuffed aloo & veg Seekh Kebabs. Yum to taste & full of platter quantity for sharing. Chicken Dimsum, Cantonese style steamed dumpling stuffed with minced & flavoured chicken is juicy & spiced up to the core. You will love this amazing dish. For Mains, we had Butter Chicken, it was finger licking to taste. The chicken was fresh & consistency of gravy was good too. Its quantity is satisfactory. For Desserts, we had our all-time favourite, Brownie with Vanilla Icecream, it was so appealing to watch out, divine dessert to have after heavy meals. Every bite is yum. Mr. Burp is indeed a good place to hang out with friends & family to spend good time over food & drinks.