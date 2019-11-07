Drop By This Mughlai Restaurant For Some Amazing North Indian Delights!

Khyber is a huge outlet located in Kalaghoda near the famous Flora fountain. The decor here gives you ancient vibes and it is a bit different from the other cafes and restaurants that I have visited in this locality. The walls here have huge paintings which go with the theme of this place. This place serves a variety of Indian dishes. The mocktails that we ordered here were refreshing and unique. The portion size of the starters was adequate. Also, I noticed that they have many dishes with corn as a base comparatively to other Indian restaurants. The main course that we tried were not very spicy. This place is good for dessert lovers. I would recommend you to try Milky Way in a dessert. We tried- * Virgin Colada * Blue Delight * Paneer Tikka * Makai Tikki * Paneer Butta Seekh * Paneer Bhurji * Malai Paratha * Butter Naan * Milky Way