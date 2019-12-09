We love Christmas for two reasons - one, for the celebrations and festivities that has everyone celebrating life, with joy and cheer all around. And second for the plum cakes and mulled wine. Here’s our list of favourite places to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a glass of mulled wine.
Get Into The Christmas Spirit With A Glass Of Mulled Wine
The Bombay Canteen , Lower Parel
We love the specials at The Bombay Canteen, and eagerly wait for the team to surprise us with their Christmas offerings every year. This year, head over to enjoy a warm, comforting mix of red wine, apples, oranges, star anise and cinnamon. Their mulled wine is easily one of the best in the city.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Yauatcha, BKC
Feeling fancy? Head to Yauatcha for a cozy dinner date for a memorable meal! Dig into the special Christmas menu and wash it down with glasses of mulled wine. Made with herbs, cinnamon bark, clove, ginger and red wine, we guarantee you won’t stop at just one glass of mulled wine.
Price: It is sold by bottle only. The range starts at INR 7500. You will need to place your order 1 day in advance.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Toast & Tonic, BKC
Toast & Tonic has an interesting list of heady cocktails all year round, and come Christmas, the mulled wine sangria is an instant hit. Prepared by combining traditional Christmas mulled wine with the fruitier notes of a sangria, the mulled wine here is like a warm hug on a cold winter day.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Woodside Inn, Colaba
Herbs, citrusy flavours, dried apricots and spices make the mulled wine at Woodside Inn a fruity, boozy concoction, and an instant hit with the loyalists. Dig into the delicious food and wash it down with their mulled wine - an experience you’re guaranteed to remember for a long, long time.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
CinCin, BKC
CinCin is a restaurant in BKC that’s buzzing with festivities throughout the year, but XMas time is extra special here. We personally love the version of mulled wine that they make, with an Italian twist to the traditional recipe. With wine, rosemary, orange, cinnamon, and other spices and herbs, the mulled wine here is like Christmas in a glass.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Goose & Gridiron, Fort
The Goose & Gridiron is welcoming Christmas with their Christmas Special mulled wine. Infused with spices and aromatic with cinnamon, a glass of this wine is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Head to their alfresco patio to welcome winter in style.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
