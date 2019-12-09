Get Into The Christmas Spirit With A Glass Of Mulled Wine

We love Christmas for two reasons - one, for the celebrations and festivities that has everyone celebrating life, with joy and cheer all around. And second for the plum cakes and mulled wine. Here’s our list of favourite places to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a glass of mulled wine. 

The Bombay Canteen , Lower Parel

We love the specials at The Bombay Canteen, and eagerly wait for the team to surprise us with their Christmas offerings every year. This year, head over to enjoy a warm, comforting mix of red wine, apples, oranges, star anise and cinnamon. Their mulled wine is easily one of the best in the city. 


Casual Dining

The Bombay Canteen

4.3

Process House, Ground Floor, Near Radio Mirchi Office, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Yauatcha, BKC

Feeling fancy? Head to Yauatcha for a cozy dinner date for a memorable meal! Dig into the special Christmas menu and wash it down with glasses of mulled wine. Made with herbs, cinnamon bark, clove, ginger and red wine, we guarantee you won’t stop at just one glass of mulled wine. 

Price: It is sold by bottle only. The range starts at INR 7500. You will need to place your order 1 day in advance. 


Fine Dining

Yauatcha

4.5

Raheja Towers, 1st Floor, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

Toast & Tonic, BKC

Toast & Tonic has an interesting list of heady cocktails all year round, and come Christmas, the mulled wine sangria is an instant hit. Prepared by combining traditional Christmas mulled wine with the fruitier notes of a sangria, the mulled wine here is like a warm hug on a cold winter day. 

Bars

Toast & Tonic

4.2

Jet Airways Godrej Building, Unit 1, Ground Floor, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

Woodside Inn, Colaba

Herbs, citrusy flavours, dried apricots and spices make the mulled wine at Woodside Inn a fruity, boozy concoction, and an instant hit with the loyalists. Dig into the delicious food and wash it down with their mulled wine - an experience you’re guaranteed to remember for a long, long time. 


Pubs

Woodside Inn

4.4

Indian Mercantile Mansion, Opp. Regal Cinema, Woodhouse Road, Colaba, Mumbai

CinCin, BKC

CinCin is a restaurant in BKC that’s buzzing with festivities throughout the year, but XMas time is extra special here. We personally love the version of mulled wine that they make, with an Italian twist to the traditional recipe. With wine, rosemary, orange, cinnamon, and other spices and herbs, the mulled wine here is  like Christmas in a glass.

Casual Dining

CinCin

4.2

Raheja Towers, Ground Floor, Unit 1, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

The Goose & Gridiron, Fort

The Goose & Gridiron is welcoming Christmas with their Christmas Special mulled wine. Infused with spices and aromatic with cinnamon, a glass of this wine is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Head to their alfresco patio to welcome winter in style.

Casual Dining

The Goose & Gridiron

Opp. Sterling Theatre, Murzaban Street, Fort, Mumbai

