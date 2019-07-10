This Multi-Cuisine Restaurant Specializes In Different Varities Of Cuisines

Really serene ambience ideal for delightful conversation. I was impressed with the entire open-air setting in Loco Loca. They have an open kitchen at the edge. Our order: -Passion Fruit & Chilli lemonade: A refreshing blend of passion fruit and citrus spiced with chilly seeds. -Cheddar Corn Cakes: Crunchy corn cake gooey in inside with melting cheese and corn. It is topped with jalapeno sour cream. Liked the taste. -Yakitori Chicken: Chicken skewers amalgamated with spices n herbs. Add on chilly sauce tasted really good with yakitori chicken. -Chicken Overload Pizza: Overload of tandoori chicken pieces and chicken sausages on thin crust wood fired pizza. The smokey flavour and mozzarella cheese felt awesome. -Spanish Rice: Cheeze baked rice made with fresh ground masala and exotic veggies. Tastewise bit spicy but really tasty. -Whiskey and Smoke: Smoked cigar with a hint of whisky and enclosing chocolate mousse. A must order dish here. In all a nice lively restaurant for dinner.