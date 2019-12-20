Get Toned With A New Workout Everyday At MultiFit In Andheri West

At MultiFit, you can do what you like. You could work out alone or with a group, whatever gives you more comfort. It’s also a great place to make friends. Trainers, coaches, fellow members- everyone here is a friend. Everyone here is a part of the fitness family, motivating each other to achieve their goals.

Fat burning is a faster process here. Functional training means training using your body weight, and doing exercises with activities that you’d otherwise perform in daily life. This type of training boosts your metabolism. There is also the after burn effect where your body continues to burn fat and tone even after the workout is over. Toning is a faster process too. You’re training against your own body weight. This ensures faster results in strength and muscle development. These exercises work great for your core. And this is much more than those six pack abs people blindly work towards. Good core strength doesn’t only mean abs, it also involves great posture, and improves flexibility and overall strength. Whatever exercise you’re doing during functional training, your core is always a part of it.