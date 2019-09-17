Open Wide: Our Guide To Gourmet Burger Hotspots In The City

Standing tall at six centimetres, this burger comes with a steak knife fully plunged into its centre. Like onions and ogres, this one’s got layers, a dozen of them, to be exact, five meat patties, five slices of Britannia cheese, sauteed onions and tomato slices. Order it if you’re hungry, but also if you, like us, want to try the house Thousand Island Sauce. The owner refuses to be pinned down to any ingredient, merely saying it’s a “mixture”. Alright then.

Price: INR 600

#LBBTip - Order and eat at leisure, this bad boy takes a minimum of 15 minutes to show up on your table.