Brekkie Goals: Six Places In Mumbai To Grab The Perfect Morning Meal

For some south Indian flare on your platter, trust Ram Ashray's healthy breakfast to bless your taste buds. Gorge on some Idli podi, onion rava dosa, and rasam vada and satiate those south Indian cravings. This joint is also iconic in the city and we hope you add it to your list too.

P.S- Don't miss out on their filter kapi and pineapple sheera