Brekkie Goals: Six Places In Mumbai To Grab The Perfect Morning Meal

The most important meal of the day should be special, and scrumptious. We understand the importance of a perfectly cooked breakfast and how it can brighten up your day. These 6 places in the city serve 6 different cultures on your plate and if you're a fan of grabbing a cuisine that's a contrast to your own culture, keep this article handy.

Theobroma

Theobroma has every Mumbaikar millennial's heart. This Parsi bakery is the undisputed winner of the most perfectly done bacon and eggs for you. With hash browns and baked beans to complement the spread, this classic English breakfast at Theo's is the bomb and if you still haven't devoured on it, you're missing out, buddy. 

Theobroma

24, Cusrow Baug, SB Road, Colaba, Mumbai

Ram Ashray, Matunga

For some south Indian flare on your platter, trust Ram Ashray's healthy breakfast to bless your taste buds. Gorge on some Idli podi, onion rava dosa, and rasam vada and satiate those south Indian cravings. This joint is also iconic in the city and we hope you add it to your list too.

P.S- Don't miss out on their filter kapi and pineapple sheera

Hotel Ram Ashraya

Shreeji Sadan Building, 24, Bhandarkar Road, Matunga East, Mumbai

Guru Kripa, Sion

Now to add some north Indian tadka in your tummy, you can head to Guru Kripa in Sion. Their Samosa Chhole and Chhole Pattice will make you drool for more, we promise. This little shop is flocked by old-timers, locals, college students, and almost every passerby, because of its awesome-sauce food. 

Gurukripa

40, Near SIES College, Road 24, Sion, Mumbai

Swati Snacks, Tardeo

A hugely popular eatery for Gujarati food, Swati snacks surprises you with something as non-Gujarati as a baked cheese pav, but boy is it worth it! It is a like a regular masala pav that got a posh upgrade, but when they serve the dish, it looks like a gourmet meal. Ask them to whip up their special pankis (steamed rice pancakes) with chutney, as well as the Moong Daal Chillas. Order for some Handwo, Khandwi and Dhoklas after that, if you have a greater appetite. 

Swati Snacks

Karai Estate, 248, Opp. Bhatia Hospital, Tardeo Road, Tardeo, Mumbai

Kyani And Co, Marine Lines

This iconic Parsi eatery is more than 100-years-old. And their Brun Maska, Khaari and Bhurji Pav is a blessing to your morning hunger pangs. Light on the stomach as well as pocket, their Irani breakfast is something that you must bookmark. Gawk at their vintage ambiance, and before leaving, get a variety of cookies parceled for your loved ones. 

Kyani & Co.

Jer Mahal Estate, Opp. Metro Cinema, JSS Road, Marine Lines, Mumbai

Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra

Let's talk about how gorgeous a piping hot plate of Misal Pav looks. Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra serves Maharashtrian delicacies that are both authentic and tasty, since 30 years now. And for a spicy and hot first meal of the day, you can totally trust their Misal Pavs and Bhajni Misal. Oh and while you're at it, try their Sabudana Wadas too. 
Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra

Horizon Towers, 9 & 10, Ranade Road, Dadar West, Mumbai

