Sleep Under A Sky Full Of Stars At This Campsite Just An Hour Away From Mumbai

Band camp organised by the White Colla Hippie is the perfect place to unwind and to get that “hippie” out which remains trapped in the fast-paced city life. Given that it’s just a short drive away, it’s easy to get to and is completely doable on those weekends where you want to spend time watching a sky full of stars, while movies or music plays around you. This place gives you a new perspective of looking at Mumbai.

Uttan is chiefly inhabited by the kolis {the fishermen}, and their colonies give a beautiful Goa-like feel to this place, and yes, it is close to Gorai beach. You can camp here to have a completely chilled out scene, there’s an amphitheater with bands playing in evening, or movies playing on some weekends. There are so many amazing hang outs spots just in this one space- there are hammocks, there’s a bonfire {which you can help build} and barbecue, and those chic lanterns that give the perfect hippie vibes to the place along with some awesome hosts that complete the experience. You can get your own booze {and suggest you carry a day’s permit that costs INr 5}, and there’s the U-Tan resort next door, and for INR 300 you can use the may use the pool there.

Last but certainly not the least, they have have clean and tidy washrooms that deserve a special mention since that is one of the primary concerns when you opt for such getaways. There are mosquitos in here so don’t forget the repellents.