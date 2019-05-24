Mumbai Escape Into A Beach Side Mediterranean Hideaway At The Little Door

What if you escape from your normal routine busy city life and experience a little bit of Mediterranean with a nice soothing relaxing ambience here in Mumbai? That would be amazing right? All thanks to "The little door" you can now experience the most popular global favourite Mediterranean cuisine here in the city. The Little Door is a very elegant dining restaurant located in Bandra West, 14th Road and it serves a variety of Mediterranean, Greek, Spanish and Italian cuisine. This restaurant is a modern bar with an age restriction of 18 years above permit only and it also requires booking and reservations. As soon as I entered this interesting bright blue little door I actually felt like I entered into a different space and I was excited to explore the food. The ambiance of this place is very elegant and beautiful with both indoor and outdoor seating area. The seating was very comfortable as they have planned it well for couples, groups, friends, etc. They have high and low rise seating areas. I really loved the decor and interiors. The music was lively and I must say the music selection was amazing. The little door also welcomes and has space for our little pet friends so you can bring your pet's along. Apart from a great dining experience this place also offers a variety of entertainment and engaging shows/events, you can even visit this place for live sports screening and board games activities to hang out and spend some quality time with your friends. This place is great for people looking to have cocktails and drinks, but for a nonalcoholic, you will have to find that out for yourself. Now coming to the food, they do have an extensive menu but I was here just for small bites and munchies, this is what I tried based on the recommendation by the staff: 1. Marinara Pizza Charred tomato paste, garlic, oregano, basil, arugula, Parmesan cheese, Extra virgin olive oil. This was a 12-inch pizza with a thin crust, freshly baked. The crust was crisp and the topping was simple light and delicious. 2. Mozzi Ooey Gooey Mozzarella Bites with spicy marinara sauce, it was crispy and perfectly cooked, it could be a little more cheesy as I was missing the cheese side dip along with it. 3. Fresh lime Mocktail The staff was too sweet to get me a fresh lime mocktail - honey, sea salt lime, ice, and soda. It was nice and refreshing. 4. Drunkesserts Jack Daniels Chocolate Mousse dessert