Hogging Company: Join These Mumbai Clubs To Meet And Eat With Fellow Foodies

Pet Pujari is an active food club in Mumbai, who are united in their love of food and discovering more and more of it, preferably together. Besides discussing, dissecting, and drooling over pictures and info about food in the city on their Facebook page, they organise meet-ups twice a month.

These are all fatkas and kadkas where, at the beginning of the month they explore fancier, more luxurious restaurants and towards the end of the month, try the best deals and street eats. No registration fee, either pay for what you order, or you pool in money with the gang.

Like their Facebook page here to be a fellow Pet Pujari.