Prints, Stationery & More: This Brand Supports Indie Artists & So Can You

Kulture Shop is dedicated to Indian graphic designers and their sketchbooks full of doodles. Arjun Charanjiva, Jas Charanjiva and Kunal Anand are together aiming to create a sustainable, creative eco-system for graphic artists; a place where they can display their works, have them appreciated, and ultimately monetise it. How it works is simple: Each month KS rolls out products (having provided a theme), picks these art works, and then prints them on their products. Goes without saying, each artist is compensated per piece sold.

You can follow their online store, as well as check out their offline store at Bandra West and Kala Ghoda. Products include tees, art prints, stationery, mugs, cushions, coasters, phone cases/skins and laptop skins, with new products being added often.

They offer prints in four standard international paper sizes – A5, A4, A3 and A2, along with a framing option. You can also have your pick delivered as is, sans frame, and it’ll come to you in a strong (we’ve tried and tested it), eco-friendly and re-usable carrying case.

Curating the best of global but Indian artists, they have over 50 featured artists, besides collaborative works. We love their Daymare art print by Jasjyot Singh Hans, Bombaywale art print series by Shruthi Venkatraman, and the Dope tee by Sajid Wajid Shaikh. Don’t forget to check out their store for discounts on holidays and flash sales. And we love that they deliver free of cost across India.