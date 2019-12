Candy and Green in Breach Candy has a plush indoor seating area as well as an amazing open rooftop garden. With homegrown herbs, micro-greens and leafy plants adorning its vertical garden, Candy & Green produces edible foliage in the house, thereby reducing its carbon footprint drastically. Candy & Green is among the very few eateries to use zero-carbon produce. It is a ‘vegetarian-only’ restaurant serving Asian, Italian and Continental food. They can veganise many dishes out of which the Turkish kebab wraps, beetroot sliders and hummus with pita bread stand out. They also have clearly marked dishes such as vegan panzanella omelette, vegan meatball sub and something called the no more depresso mousse.

Range: INR 2,000 for two people