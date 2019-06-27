Poetry Reading, Theatre Workshops & More: Where To Channel Your Creativity In Mumbai

Rangshila Theatre Group is based out of Mumbai, and for anyone who wants an insight into the world of theatre, can sign up for their workshops. They organise intensive production workshop every two months, and they generally last four months or so. It’s open to anyone, and everyone. They do have a few ethics one must follow, such as being on time, and respecting the art.

The workshop is a mix of people from all sorts of background, and ages. The workshop for the first two months happens on the weekends for two-three hours. Herein, you get to learn the dynamics of theatre dynamics, stage dynamics, how an actor should use his/her body and voice on stage, understanding scripts et all. Post this, the batch works on a script for an entire month. By the end of the workshop, they put up their own play.