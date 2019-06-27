If you’re looking for poetry nights, or to just be a part of a dramatic play, check out these groups that will let you join in, or attend a workshop.
Poetry Reading, Theatre Workshops & More: Where To Channel Your Creativity In Mumbai
Rangshila Theatre Group
Rangshila Theatre Group is based out of Mumbai, and for anyone who wants an insight into the world of theatre, can sign up for their workshops. They organise intensive production workshop every two months, and they generally last four months or so. It’s open to anyone, and everyone. They do have a few ethics one must follow, such as being on time, and respecting the art.
The workshop is a mix of people from all sorts of background, and ages. The workshop for the first two months happens on the weekends for two-three hours. Herein, you get to learn the dynamics of theatre dynamics, stage dynamics, how an actor should use his/her body and voice on stage, understanding scripts et all. Post this, the batch works on a script for an entire month. By the end of the workshop, they put up their own play.
QTP India
QTP is a theatre and arts performance management company, and they are constantly on the look out for actors, musicians or even singers to be a part of the umpteen productions they keep producing.
From playwriting workshops to acting workshops for kids, this one is for people who are looking to get involved with the theatre scene. They also have events wherein they organise random performance outings, and the audience can take part in these.
Kommune
Kommune in its simplest sense is a collective of artists, poets, singers and anyone with a creative bone as they showcase storytelling across the country. Bringing poetry to our phones and social media, Kommune has been successfully conducting storytelling and poetry slam workshops, and anyone is welcome to these events.
These workshops are organised to source talents from as many spaces and cities as possible. They are generally two hours long and are meant to be inclusive as the audience gets a chance to be involved and tell their own story. Once you sign up for these workshops, you have a chance to implore your personal writing there. One can also send in writing via the email.
Drama School Mumbai
Founded in 2013, this school aims at creating a new generation of theatre-makers. With an impressive alumni of award-winning actors, playwrights, directors, designers and producers, this institution aims to help budding artists build a promising career in the theatrical arts. You can learn acting, creation, and entrepreneurship in the one year PG program.
Indriyaan Theatre Group
If you’re interested in acting, this performing arts school will teach you all that there is to know before you set foot into the world of theatre and movies. This class will teach you how to dissect characters, analyse the layers, break down scripts and express. This class is all about supporting self-discovery while teaching the fine art of acting. You can enroll in an acting class of one month for INR 25,000.
