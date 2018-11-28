These Mumbai Women Will Turn Your Old Saris Into Amazing Blankets

We all have saris we don’t have the heart to part with. But what if there was a way to turn them into something of value? Something that won’t lie vegetating in the closet waiting for its moment of glory? You’d be chuffed, right?
Check out The Initiative—a Mumbai-based brand that employs a team of worker bees who want to be economically independent but are bound by lack of qualifications or family situations. Of the many good-looking things they lovingly make for the brand, we’ve lost our heart to godhadis {Maharashtrian blankets}.
