Mumbaikars, Your Life Just Got A Lot Easier Thanks To These Apps!

Apps are good, don’t you agree? I mean just imagine your life without food delivery apps to satiate your hunger at 2 in the morning when you are about to find out if Eleven will get her powers back or not. Or not being able to see the funny dog and cat videos or share our selfies with our friends without the social media applications That’s not the reality one would want to live in, I love how easy these apps make my life. And as much as I love the weekends and keep checking my calendar to see how far is Friday, the thought of dealing with all my piled up chores from the week on weekends dread me. Lucky for you, here are some apps that are about to bring a major change in your lifestyle, making time for you to relax on which is what weekends are supposed to be.