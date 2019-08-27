Mumbai’s Best Chicago Style Pizza, Check Out Here!

Situated just a few minutes away from the Worli sea face, Light House Cafe is Mumbai’s go-to choice if you are craving a Chicago style deep dish pizza. It takes about 45-50 mins to bake on so be sure to order it as soon as you reach. Available in two sizes and veg and non-veg options. They do serve some amazing drinks as well especially the LED lantern mocktail with a dash of chaat masala. If you are a meat lover their chicken salad and the spaghetti in meatballs are to die for. Highly recommend the 3xl dessert here, the salted caramel cheesecake is worth indulging in.
