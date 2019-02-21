Mumbai's Largest Open Deck - Sky Lounge & A Theatre Sized Projector Screen

Trumpet Sky Lounge is located within walking distance from the Fun Republic Andheri West and could just become the most happening spot around the vicinity. Located on the 2nd floor is a massive breathtaking sky lounge which could easily accommodate 200 people seating comfortably. In addition, the dance floor could be the biggest, one could come across in Mumbai complimented with a theatre size projector display. A perfect spot for your special occasions or corporate parties. The cuisine here is only Indian and the drinks consist of a variety of shots which are surely pricy, costing INR 450 - INR 600 per shot. Service is prompt, comfortable seating with a Jacuzzi styled area with couches, cushions and a canopy top. The dance floor area is enough to host a mini wedding :-) with perfect lighting and a backlit elevated DJ platform. Drinks: ▶B52 Shot ▶Brain Damage Shot Starters ▶Gosht Nalli Barra Lazeez Kebab ▶Tandoori Chicken Lollipop ▶Butter Garlic Jhinga (Prawns) Mains & Dessert ▶Warki Paratha ▶Kashmiri Rogen Gosht ▶Phirni ▶Gulab Jamun The highlight of the evening was definitely the Shots the Gosht Nalli Barra Lazeez Kebab along with the main course Kashmiri Rogen Gosht While the shots had a different layered theatre feel and great taste, the kebabs were juicy soft and just melted in the mouth. The Kashmiri Rogen Ghost was so tender that the meat was almost being shredded off by the time you could even caress it. Chicken and the Prawn starters were a tad overcooked although they tasted decent. The presentation was almost similar for the 3 starters served on a hot sizzling plate and a wooden base with Cabbage. Meanwhile had an unexpected visitor in form of a CAT. Yes, you heard that right!! Don't really expect one at such an upscale setup. For desserts, we had ordered Phirni and Gulab Jamun. Gulab Jamun was warm and super smooth with 3 portions served along with crushed Almonds and Pistas in a glass bowl. The Phirni, however, would be rated average as the base was a bit too textured. ▶Food - 4 ▶Drinks - 4 ▶Ambience - 5 ▶Service - 4 ▶Music - 5 ▶Seating - 5 ▶Value for Money - 4