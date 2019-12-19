Mumbai's Lifeline Misal Stop Gets A Makeover With A New Menu

In a city famous for its countless misal joints, here comes Misal Junction, which promises to reinvent the traditional Maharashtrian dish in some never-seen-before avatars. Misal, which originated in Kolhapur, is a popular snack throughout the state of Maharashtra but is especially popular in Mumbai where it is served with Pav (Indian bread). The basic ingredients of the Misal are sprouts, moth beans, boiled potato, chopped onion, chopped coriander, farsan and the gravy. The taste of Misal ranges from mildly to extremely spicy and there are a lot of varieties as well depending on the different regions in Maharashtra like Puneri or Kolhapuri misal, but Misal Junction has taken the fusion to an entirely different level with some exciting new misal combinations. The newly-opened Misal Junction in Dadar West near Portuguese Church not only serves the traditional Kolhapuri or Puneri misal but also has some interesting and healthy new versions of the misal like Corn and Chess Misal and Saoji Misal, which I both tried and was left very impressed. Saoji Misal as I found out from the owner Suyog Bhatte is made by roasting whole spices, onion and coconut over slow woodfire to enrich it with a smoky aroma and then blended to the rustic gravy. The gravy is topped by sprouts and boiled potatoes along with poha, chivda and some farsan. While the Corn and Cheese Misal is their take on continental food where balanced corn kernels are mingled with some sprouts potatoes and peanut gravy. It is loaded with a hip of cheese and some corn chivda is added to give it a crisp feel. You could also try some other exciting misal varieties in Jain Jalsa Misal, Maha Mexican, Maha Asian or the Junction Special Misals. The best part about the misals served at Misal Junction is that unlike some of the other popular places in Dadar, this one is not loaded with too much oil. They also have the Mini Misal version or as they call it 'Misal on the Go' for just Rs. 30 served in a portable cup similar to the ones you get for McDonald's coffee takeaway for people, who are on the rush. The service is quick and dishes are ready in no time which means even if there is a huge rush, you won't wait for more than 10-15 minutes, especially in the evenings.