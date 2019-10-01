Dirty Buns Is The Newest Addiction To BKC, Drop By Now!

Kamala Mills Lower Parel is home to the poshest brands and eateries is now home to Dirty Buns a newly opened place. I was super excited at the sound of this. This place serves top-notch food and I am sure you will ask more. Good Food, trained staff, an awesome menu designed by famous and renowned Chef Boo Kim and delicious drinks, it has everything you need. Honestly, I have been giving Dirty Buns some long-time love since we first ate their Crispy Prawn and Green Pea Falafel. Both the dishes were so delicious and tempting. Then, make sure you try their Soft Shell Crab Roll. I like this because it was so fresh and damn tasty. What an amazing experience. If not the Crab or Lobster, then you can stick to the small plates or Baos in the menu. They have some amazing great options so you can eat your heart out without getting too full or spending too much. One thing doesn't miss here that is Spicy Coconut Chicken. They're perfect to munch along with drinks. Loved the flavours. Last but not the least we have tried Donut made up with Chocolate Mousse and dark choco chips. Without mentioning the name of this dessert is an offence truly. Overall, I loved this place. Will going to visit again in future. Cheers!!