Bangalore's Favourite Dinner Date Spot, Toast & Tonic, Has Arrived In Mumbai!

Effortlessly chic, much like the East Village in south Manhattan {a super Bohemian neighbourhood}, Toast & Tonic is a refreshing break from the usual restaurants you see in the city. While over the last few months Mumbai has seen some very fine new openings, Toast & Tonic will certainly hold a spot in the top five. The interiors are basic, beautiful and completely not over-the-top. If anything, they will remind you of an old country barn.

Come to this amazing restaurant cum bar for an experience, not just to have a meal. A meal here is comforting, yet gastronomically curious and the food-artisan inspired to modern. So don’t be shy of exploring. And don’t be too afraid for you’re probably going to get surprised. While the menu is primarily international, it’s still not letting go off the Indian elements, and Indian products are used here in a non-traditional way. The menu here will change as per the season, keeping the novelty factor going and letting patrons enjoy something new and unique every single time. Look forward to some delicious and unique recipes on the menu that is bursting with influences, stretched as wide as French, Asian, Italian, American, and even Latin American.