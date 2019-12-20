The Murgh Taliban At This 100-Year-Old Restaurant In Crawford Market Is Deadly

Built at some point in the 1920s, nestled behind the clothing stalls in Crawford Market is a hidden gem that you will be glad you have been notified about. Named Radio Restaurant, this small, dingy aand kind of worn-out eatery serves food in extremely pocket-friendly prices and made with age-old recipes. When there, you must try their murgh taliban {actually go there for this}. The recipe is a secret, but it’s literally heaven on earth to say the least. They have many other preparations for meat lovers and the quality, quantity and the prices of the food will all leave you appalled.