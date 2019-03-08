Please Don't Stop The Music: Fun Places To Learn Music In The City

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Road is one of the oldest lanes in South Bombay, and home to some of the oldest music stores in the city. Laxmitone Magic World is one such shop which is known for selling sitars, harmoniums and guitars. This tiny shop also takes guitar lessons in the same space! In fact, while you’re on this road check out the music stores around. You might find something of your liking.



#LBBTip – This is the best place to head to when you need to buy a new instrument or wish to repair an old one.