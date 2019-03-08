Please Don't Stop The Music: Fun Places To Learn Music In The City

Wish to revive a childhood hobby, or simply want to learn classical music that has enthralled you over the years? Sign up for these classes in town and make the most of your new hobby.

The Fine Arts Society

It is a large auditorium where one can not only watch performances and plays, but also sign up to learn music, dance and theatre! Plus they aren’t limited to Indian classical music only; you can even learn the saxophone if you want to.

Cultural Centres

4.3

Fine Arts Chowk, R.C. Marg, Postal Colony, Chembur East, Mumbai

Shankar Mahadevan Academy

If you wish to hone your singing skills, or simply wish to learn how to play a new instrument, sign up at this academy to learn from some of the best in the industry. They do give you the option to choose from a wide range of classical music –right from the harmonica to the violin.

Music & Dance Academies

Laxmitone Magic World

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Road is one of the oldest lanes in South Bombay, and home to some of the oldest music stores in the city. Laxmitone Magic World is one such shop which is known for selling sitars, harmoniums and guitars. This tiny shop also takes guitar lessons in the same space! In fact, while you’re on this road check out the music stores around. You might find something of your liking.

#LBBTip – This is the best place to head to when you need to buy a new instrument or wish to repair an old one. 

Other

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Road

Bhatwadi, Girgaon, Mumbai

    Psalms School of Music

    Wish to learn how to play the violin? Fret not, there are classes at the Psalms school of music that will help you learn more about this vintage classic.

    #LBBTip – they design customised courses if you already have some knowledge of music.

    Music & Dance Academies

    4.5

    Powai Plaza, 3rd Floor, 365, Opp. Pizza Hut, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

    Abhishek Kalpana Shah

    This is a place that allows you to completely immerse yourself into music, in the midst of nature. Termed as gurukul, it is run by Abhishek who conducts workshops that have the students living in this property over 2 days. A break to learn music? We’re game for this!

    Classes & Workshops

      Mumbai Music Institute

      If you wish to take your hobby of music seriously, we recommend you sign up for music classes at the Mumbai Music Institute ASAP. Not only do you learn music, but also get a degree and knowledge in the industry that has always fascinated you. What are you waiting for? Sign up!

      #LBBTip – they do have courses for modern music too.



      Music & Dance Academies

      4.7

      Charkop Industrial Estate, 148, Opp. Mahesh Tower, Kandivali West, Mumbai

