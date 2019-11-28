Need Speakers Or Maybe Disco Lights? Rent Them From A Pal With This App

So if you are looking to experience a DSLR or try out the latest iPhone or need a Karaoke set for a house party, you can just rent on Mutterfly. It’s also a great way to rent out that guitar that we bought and never used, or a barbecue grill used for annual family dinners, and earn some extra cash. On Mutterfly, you can rent items such as a hoverboard, a karaoke set, a beer pong table, a PlayStation, a foosball table, giant board Games and even a VR set.

After downloading the app, you have to log in via Facebook, and post your requirement for an item. Then, someone in your neighborhood who has that item will get in touch, and the two parties will then have to coordinate for the same.