Mutterfly is an amazing peer to peer rental platform that lets you rent items from awesome people nearby and helps you earn by renting out your unused items.
Need Speakers Or Maybe Disco Lights? Rent Them From A Pal With This App
What Makes It Awesome
So if you are looking to experience a DSLR or try out the latest iPhone or need a Karaoke set for a house party, you can just rent on Mutterfly. It’s also a great way to rent out that guitar that we bought and never used, or a barbecue grill used for annual family dinners, and earn some extra cash. On Mutterfly, you can rent items such as a hoverboard, a karaoke set, a beer pong table, a PlayStation, a foosball table, giant board Games and even a VR set.
After downloading the app, you have to log in via Facebook, and post your requirement for an item. Then, someone in your neighborhood who has that item will get in touch, and the two parties will then have to coordinate for the same.
Pro-Tip
Mutterfly is currently present in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and users can rent out items instantly via their app. And we do recommend that you post your requirements a few days in advance.
