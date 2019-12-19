My Soul Food Journey With The Bawa Kitchen

The Bawa Kitchen. The name would make you feel that this place might be a Parsi cuisine delivery kitchen but sorry to disappoint you it does not have any of the Parsi dishes. But the cuisines they play around with which are north Indian, Chinese, Mughlai and continental they pretty much excel and give you a lovely food journey. So the brand already has 3 outlets ( vile parle, Juhu and Khar ) and they are soon opening up on more in Dadar. So let's talk a bit about the food and the brand whose food I and my family really enjoyed yesterday. So in the ever-expanding segment of delivery kitchens in Bombay, This brand is here to stay for sure. I have usually not had the best of experiences with the delivery kitchen as I like my food being served hot, fresh and the packing shall be neat and clean. One of my friends suggested me this brand as he was pretty impressed with the quantity and quality of food that they offer and at the price they offer. The price point is very important when it comes to delivery food, the Bawa kitchen certainly hits the nail right on the head with their pricing. It's pretty well priced for the quantity and quantity they offer. So what all I tried and loved? - Appetizers 1. Assorted tandoori platter 2. Chicken wings. - Main Course. 1. Chicken Curry - Homestyle 2. Thai curry green ( prawns ) which comes with white rice. - Roti 1. Assorted Indian bread. - Desserts 1. Gulab Jamun. If I had to choose the favourite 3 things from the things I had then it would be - Assorted tandoori platter ( perfect for a group chill session ) - Thai curry green ( prawns ) which comes with white rice. - Chicken Curry - Homestyle Overall it was a lovely midweek lunch meal. The Kapoor really enjoyed and shall certainly be a regular orderers