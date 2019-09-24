Plan To Visit This Beautiful Museum Build In 1855 On Your Next Weekend!

I got to know about this museum while randomly scrolling on the LBB app. Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum is Mumbai's Oldest Museum, established in 1855. Beautiful olden carved woods. Unique patterns and Designs. The museum has some really old pictures of Mumbai, beautiful sculptures, clay models, unique copper wares, history of our Ancestors and freedom fighters. It is just 10mins Walk from the Byculla station. The main landmark is The Rani Baug. It is open from 10 am to 6 pm but the tickets are available only till 5:30 pm. The entry fee is just rs 10. 1-2 hour is just more than enough to go through this Beauty. I personally had a very great time visiting this Museum.