Adventurers, Go Trekking On This Offbeat Path Overlooking The Vasai Creek

If you are driving from Mumbai, you have to take the Western Express Highway towards Vasai. Post crossing the Vasai bridge {which crosses over the creek}, you have to drive straight down and google map ‘Pritam Dhaba, Vasai’ on your phone for directions or simply ask for your way to the national park.Over there, you have to buy tickets for entry {they cost about INR 50 per head}.

If you wish, you can always ask the guard’s for their mobile number in case you require any help while you’re inside with directions.

Alternately, you can take a train to Vasai as well and get there just the same.