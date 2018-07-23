Think Chapel Road Has Cool Art? This Street Will Prove You Wrong

The entire street and its art. If you enter from the Mockingbird Cafe side, you’ll be facing a tiny hut shaped wall with yellow and blue face with its colourful hair. However, we entered from the Hill road side – so keep a lookout for a green tree with pink bougainvilleas on the Hill Road – once you cross McDonalds’ on your left. The more expansive and abstract graffiti {the red faces} have been signed off by Harshvardhan Kaadam of the Inkbrush n Me collective. However, new additions have been made as well to the mossy old wall. We especially loved the portraits of the quirky glassed bearded man and that of the rebellious woman dressed in her traditional attire saying, “Don’t mess with me” – signed off by #StreetKulture. The latest addition is by Devarshi Gohil and Arjun Paul aka Pauly – who painted an orange poppy monkey. You can find more of her work here. We also found the couple under the umbrella to be the cutest of all – an ode to Mumbai monsoon perhaps? However, we must add it was also disheartening to see a few of these beautiful street paintings vandalised by people – who had written over them. So our only LBB Tip this time around would be, lets preserve the work of these street artists so we all can enjoy a rather wonderful stroll in this city.