Shop In Bulk: Dadar's Nakshatra Mall Has Kurtis And Salwar-Sets Under INR 1,000

Are you looking for some colorful leggings, or some in basic colors so that you can match it with literally any kurti? Then bookmarking Harsh Creation from this mall is the best thing to do. They're all priced at INR 250, and you'll also get kurtas (both long and short) in cotton as well as silk. The cottons come for INR 500 while the silks are slightly expensive, so be prepared to shell out INR 1,500.