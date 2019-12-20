The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel In Colaba Now Houses A Kickass New Bookstore

As read in Mid-Day newspaper, the bookstore adjoining Shamiana, the coffee-shop in Taj has shut down in the beginning of this year. It has only recently opened up again, however, and is now being managed as Nalanda by CMYK, a well-known art bookstore in New Delhi. {CMYK is a bookstore by Indian publisher Roli Books.}

Unlike most hotel bookshops {which tend to be a little unapproachable *cough* boring}, this will have books including fiction, non-fiction, children’s and adult books, and of course some of Roli’s beautiful and enriching coffee-table books.