The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel In Colaba Now Houses A Kickass New Bookstore

The bookstore at Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba has reopened, and is now completely revamped. Here’s why you should check it out.
As read in Mid-Day newspaper, the bookstore adjoining Shamiana, the coffee-shop in Taj has shut down in the beginning of this year. It has only recently opened up again, however, and is now being managed as Nalanda by CMYK, a well-known art bookstore in New Delhi. {CMYK is a bookstore by Indian publisher Roli Books.}
Unlike most hotel bookshops {which tend to be a little unapproachable *cough* boring}, this will have books including fiction, non-fiction, children’s and adult books, and of course some of Roli’s beautiful and enriching coffee-table books.
In Colaba and have some time to spare? Charge a book here on your card, and settle in with your book at the Starbucks at the hotel. Your evening will soon turn into night, and you won’t be blaming us.
