Cool And Comfortable: Linen's The Way To Go

If your idea of luxury veers more toward the minimal and understated, we may have found just the brand for you. The Linen Way shines the spotlight on all things linen. Pure natural linen, crafted with care combined with contemporary designs is what sets Linen Way apart.

We browsed through their collection and fell in love, especially with their pretty dresses. The styles are eclectic and we spotted sleeveless shirt dresses with a button-down front, striped A-line dresses that are oh-so-flattering, Spanish-style off-shoulder numbers, and classic sheath dresses. Prices start around the INR 2,200 mark. Their range of tops and shirts too range from casual tops to work-friendly shirts. They also have linen bags starting at INR 1,600.

If you love a cool, casual and effortless style, Linen Way is a good place to start. And we think for quality, natural linen fabrics and their designs, this really isn't too expensive!