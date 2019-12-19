A Whole New Look To Naturals

Naturals Now is a bit in the interiors of Juhu. Its a newer and better version of naturals in terms of its ambience and the variety here. Its not fully constructed yet but it looks pretty. Its a smaller place than it seems like. Its full of greenery and the floor is a netted one and very difficult to walk if your in heels. It quite congested with the leaves and the seating arrangement is also not so comfortable. The variety here is good. We ordered a mango and passion fruit sundae with had a mango shake mixed with passion fruit seeds at the bottom and mango pieces at the top. It was awesome and just loved it. It was one of the best sundaes tasted. They have many more varieties of tadgola as well. The prices are a bit hyped considering to be in Juhu. Overall, this place is cute and nice to see naturals come up with something so good. A must visit place in Juhu.