Nav Gomantak Offers Seafood At Its Best!

Want to have some amazing mouthwatering seafood? Then pack your bags and rush out to nav gomantak thane to enjoy their beautiful and tasty seafood delicacies. It is located near the highway at panchpakadi. It is famous for its seafood that is served in Maharashtrian and Goan cuisines. The ambience is just amazing. They have beautifully designed the restaurant and they play Konkani music in the background which is nice to hear. I tasted some amazing dishes here Mocktails:- 1. Garden cooler- it was a nice drink green in colour which was very refreshing. 2. French kiss - this was one of the best mocktails, I would recommend everyone to have this. Starters :- 1. Squid rava fry - deep fried squid in rava was just amazing to taste 2. Surmai fry - a big piece of surmai fried perfectly and tasted amazing 3. Pomfret rechado - the pomfret was filled with some masala which was awesome and very tasty. Highly Recommended! Mains:- 1. Chicken sikka thali - the chicken pieces were perfectly cooked and were soft and tender, along with it came a rassa, solkadhi ,and chapati's and rice. 2. Mutton vindaloo thali - vindaloo means vineagar and aloo, a mutton dish made with vinegar and the dish had the tanginess of vinegar in it along with some deep fried pieces of aloo. Dessert:- 1. Kharvas - the perfect dessert to finish with the milk dessert kharvas, it was very soft, sweet and tasty. In all, I enjoyed my food and would recommend you to have a visit here to try their seafood.