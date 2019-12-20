Ready For An Out-Of-This-World Experience? This Gorgeous Villa Will Make You Believe In Happy Endings

When we think of the perfect holiday, we usually imagine either one of the two - a mountain view or a some sort of a water body that is sure to entice the mind. Well, we've found you a villa that is sure to rock your boat, or well, move mountains for you to make your way there, because it's a real stunner.

Situated near Pawna Lake in Lonavala is a wood-finish luxury retreat that boasts of the latest amenities and, wait for it - the property was inspired by artist Thomas Kinkade's painting of a cottage near a pond.

The stellar property consists of an outdoor pool, mountain views, and even a garden where you can relax and drink in the view. The air-conditioned villa consists of 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and even a seating area. It's got a balcony with lake views, and even a fully-equipped kitchen in case you're inspired by everything around you and want to try your hand at making a local delicacy.

There's even a fitness room and a grill that can be used in case you're planning a quiet grill party with the fam. Okay, now to talk about the interior - it's just stunning. You feel like you've entered a luxurious cave like structure in Greece that's painted white and is as homely as can be. Warm colours are thrown across the rooms carelessly and add the right amount of punch to make them feel like you're just home away from home, yet at a fancier location.

We'd love to go on and on about this pretty property but there's only so much words can say. Head to the property to just experience it already. We gotta tell you, with great views and amenities come great (higher) prices. The villa doesn't come cheap for rentals, a group of six people per night could end up spending INR 56,000 plus taxes. We suggest you book much in advance.