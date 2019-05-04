Need A Luxurious Lehenga On A Budget? This Goregaon Store Will Sort You Out

Located right on MG Road in Goregaon West, Saasha stocks wedding/occasion wear at super competitive prices. We saw a sign that said lehengas at INR 2,500, and had to take a look! As you walk into the store, there are racks with loads of cotton Kurtis - work-friendly, casual and dressy. We saw quite a few Kurtis that would be great for evenings and festival days. There are also loads of ready-to-stitch pieces available, in many styles - sombre and loud. They sell sarees, salwar suits, dresses, gowns et al, but our hearts were set on the super pretty collection of lehengas. Starting from INR 2,500, the store holds pieces that also cost INR 30,000-INR 40,000, so they’ve got outfits that suit a multitude of budgets. While the collection isn’t super large, the pieces we did see were really pretty. They do bespoke pieces as well, so if you’re looking to get something stitched, head here for some inspiration.