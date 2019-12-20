You Can Try Sandalwood, Lemongrass, Date Palm Jaggery And Rose Ice Cream Here

Dessert Parlours

Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle Ice Cream

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 3, Canvera CHS, JP Road, 7 Bungalows, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Pabrai's Fresh And Naturelle is an ice cream joint in Andheri which boasts of super unique flavours and excellent service. You can try the entire range of 32 ice creams and the staff would be more than happy to give you samples.

What Could Be Better?

I have been there many times, and there's nothing to improve.

What's My Pro Tip?

Try the nalen gur flavour, it's my favourite.

Anything Else?

They also home-deliver across the city at an additional cost.

