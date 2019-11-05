Weekend Plans? Get Your Dancing Shoes On & Head To This Cocktail Bar Now!

Bombay Cocktail Bar: Went here on a Saturday night. Tbh I went there to see what's the hype about DJ CYRUS. Well well, turned out that hype wasn't really a faux hype. He's insanely amazing and absolutely loved dancing out here. Also, Wednesdays are for " Free Sangrias for Ladies ", just another reason to be here on a Wednesday night woman! What we ordered : * COCKTAILS • Long Island Iced Tea (5/5): Okay, so whenever I want to get insanely tipsy, I really go for this cocktail. LIIT never goes out of style. • Sharabi Aam Panna (4/5): This was nice and tangy. Raw mango and start fruit made it a really nice combo. Also, they give you Raw Mango and Star Fruit as a side accompaniment to add a little bit more taste to your drink. • Tipsy Kala Khatta (5/5): This was really different from what I tried. Tasted really well and enough to satisfy you like a cocktail. And the dry ice effect was literally cherry on the cake! Don't miss out on this one. • Mexican Wheat (4/5): Combination of Beer & Whiskey which had an amazing outcome, of course! * APPETIZERS • Coriander Chicken Bites (5/5): This was super good! Small chicken tikkis with a perfect punch of coriander. • Shahi Mushroom Tikka (5/5): Nicely cooked mushrooms with a good tikka flavor served with coriander chutney. • Plain Fries * MAINS • Peri Peri Cottage Cheese Steak (3/5): Peri Peri marinated cottage cheese which was really soft and delicious with sauteed veggies on the side. The place is incredible and very happening. The best part is their music, to be honest! A place where you can dance till your legs literally ache but you can't stop yourself from dancing anyway. I will definitely visit this place again