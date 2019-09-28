Bookmark This Place For Some Healthy Food With A Scrumptious Taste!

So I never thought of Healthy food would be my thing! A lot of us are living in a myth that Healthy food has a bad taste, but this place changed by the view. They have this wide range of menu to choose from and they don't compromise with taste, So Hello guilt-free meal. Sante Spa Cuisine has a very thoughtful and Segregated menu each colour dedicating a type from keto to vegan, the brown-coloured menu is open to all. Coming to what we had? In Drinks, they have a very eco-friendly concept of straws that are rolled and handmade from banana leaves, kudos guys. We loved the Dark chocolate Milkshake. Charcoal Activated Lemonade (had like 3 glasses of em). From the salad menu, we had "The Buddha Bowl" which has the king of salads comes in a huge bowl to suffice 2 people I loved the presentation and vibrant colours it has to offer. I never thought Beetroot and spinach taste so better with Hummus, so hello best friend. Also, the hummus was served with khakhras to give it a healthy touch, so tried the Black hummus that was of course charcoal activated. The charcoal activated dishes here were a big hit for me. We also tried farmhouse pizza and ended your meal with drooling dessert i.e Valrhona chocolate pie and a very unique low fat Jamun cheesecake.