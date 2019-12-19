New Cafe In The Heart Of Lokhandwala ☕️

The Poshpit is a newly opened Cafe in the heart of Lokhandwala. It is owned by Mr Iqbal Abdullah, cricketer, who plays in IPL. Located in the by-lanes of Lokhandwala, this cafe has got really good ambience, pretty lights, comfortable and peaceful seatings, decent staff and a lot of varieties of beverages and food to choose from. Ordered: 1. Hot Chocolate: This was one of the best hot chocolates I've ever tried. Loved it! The presentation was also amazing! 2. Quinoa Organic Avocado and Papaya Salad: This salad was genuinely the healthiest salad. No added sauces or anything, just purely fresh veggies and fruits. 3. Paneer crispy: Paneer was so soft and so fresh. And this dish tasted so well. I could totally feel paneer melting in my mouth. And also bell peppers and onions were cooked properly making this dish tastier. 4. Veg Clay Pot Rice: This was genuinely the best pot rice. Rice cooked properly and served with veggies like onions, bell peppers, zucchini and mushrooms and paneer. Veggies were cooked at par. Loved the gravy. 5. Risotto with pesto sauce and mushrooms: Not much of a Risotto fan but here I actually loved it! The pesto sauce was so creamy and mushrooms so soft. And rice cooked properly. In all this was the best dish over here. One should not definitely miss this one. 6. Baked Cheesecake: Looking for authentic cheesecakes, this place you're supposed to crash. The cheesecake was so fresh and warm. I'm definitely going to this place next time, especially for this cheesecake!