We thought we could help add some method to all this delicious madness, so here's a handy guide of the newest eateries and joints in town. Whether you're an adventurous eater who loves experimenting, whether you're looking to make fun plans or want to simply sound cool in conversations - we'd recommend you bookmark this.
Drink & Dine At These New Eateries In Town
Lean, Khar
It's the end of the year folks, and perhaps just the time for an early start to your resolution to eat healthier. Lean's a new cafe that's all about keeping healthy and staying fit. Think power-boosting meals and desserts that satiate your sweet tooth craving without adding on the inches to your waist.
Popular for: Healthy Food
Cuisine: Cafe cuisine with a focus on eating right
Must-Try: Power meals like Quinoa-Crusted Low-fat Cottage Cheese/Chicken, Red Snapper; Dark Chocolate Pancake With Peanut Butter Sauce
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Fu Jou, Goregaon
We can't deny the lure of a good Asian food! If you feel the same way, you might want to head on over to Fou Jou in Goregaon. Located inside Hub Mall, the restaurant serves up pan-asian fare from dimsums to Asian starters, curries and mains from around the continent - we spotted Japanese, Chinese and Thai options on the menu.
Popular for: Classic Asian Food
Cuisine: Pan-Asian
Must-Try: Dragon Chicken, Kacchi Kairi Margarita, Thai Basil Chicken Maki Sushi
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Ministry Of Dance, Andheri
The latest addition to Andheri's nightlife is the Ministry Of Dance which is launched by the dancing superstar, Remo D'Souza himself. So, if you're the one who heads to a nightclub only to show your dance moves, this is the place for you.
Popular For: Lively nightlife, interesting cocktails, live music.
Cuisine: North Indian, Continental & Chinese
Must-Try: Truffle Cheddar Toast, Mexican Tikki Pav, DIY Bruschetta, Veg And Asian Platter.
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
German Bakery, Bandra
With super cute interiors and outdoor seating, German Bakery is the latest addition to Bandra's popping cafe scene. This Pune import's high on nostalgia and if you've always made it a point to hit it up on your Pune trips, you don't need to go quite as far.
Popular For: Breakfast, desserts and coffee
Cuisine: Cafe, Continental, Italian
Must-Try: Breakfast Specials, Apple Pie, Blueberry Cheesecake
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Farmer's Cafe, Khar
Farmer's Cafe's got an all new location in Bandra that you've got to check out. They've got a menu that's all about being healthy and this is our go-to suggestion if you've got dietary restrictions to think about. They've got keto, vegan and GF options too. Plus, the decor is super cute too - complete with wood finish and Edison bulbs, it makes for a time out.
Popular For: Healthy meals, vegan, GF and Keto options
Cuisine: Cafe fare
Must-Try: Keto meals, breakfast specials, pizzas
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Kuai Kitchen, Khar
We're super excited that Colaba's Kuai Kitchen's now opened up in Khar. With its bright interiors and casual dining menu, it's a great place to enjoy a quick bite on the go. As the restaurant's run by the same people behind fine-dine Royal China, they've we know they've cracked the Chinese options on the menu for sure - especially those dimsums!
Popular For: Its cute and quirky street art-inspired decor and casual dining Asian eats
Cuisine: Asian, Chinese
Must-Try: Roast Pork Puff, Salmon Maki, Kuai Special Chicken
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Viper Air Bar, Andheri
Andheri West has a trendy new destination for your post-work drinks or weekend plans. Viper Air Bar is the newest entrant in open-air dining in the city. Think cityscape views under the night sky here, combined with contemporary decor - keep an eye out for those viper motifs - and a chic ambiance we can’t wait to check out. From sipping on cocktails under the starry skies to showing off your dance moves on their expansive dance floor, we think this could make for a fun destination this weekend. Keep an eye out for regular events and DJ nights.
Popular For: Outdoor terrace with city views and a dance floor hosting DJ nights
Cuisine: Eclectic bar eats
Must-Try: House cocktails
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Honey Chillies, Navi Mumbai
Love Asian food? Well, Navi Mumbai's got an all-new location for you to indulge those Thai and Chinese food cravings. Honey Chilies in Belapur is a throwback to the old-school Chinese restaurant decor, complete with red and gold accents and its menu draws from Asian roots as well.
Popular For: Ambiance and decor plus classic Chinese and Thai dishes
Cuisine: Chinese and Thai
Must-Try: Chicken Laksa Soup, Chicken Bamboo Rice, Basa Peri Peri
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Souffle, Churchgate
Find a little slice of Paris here in Mumbai at Soufflé Si’l Vous Plaît. This bistro-style eatery brings classic French fare to Mumbai, served alongside crafted cocktails with a spin.
Popular For: French cuisine highlighting local produce and upscale decor
Cuisine: French bistro cuisine
Must-Try: Truffle & Camembert Souffle and French Onion Soup
Foo, BKC
Asian bistro and bar Foo's got an all new outlet in BKC. This outlet brings all the same Foo favourites to Mumbai's business hub with the addition of a corporate menu.
Popular For: Dim sum and Asian small plates
Cuisine: Chinese
Must-Try: Corporate Lunch Menu
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
