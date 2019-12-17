Drink & Dine At These New Eateries In Town

It's the end of the year folks, and perhaps just the time for an early start to your resolution to eat healthier. Lean's a new cafe that's all about keeping healthy and staying fit. Think power-boosting meals and desserts that satiate your sweet tooth craving without adding on the inches to your waist.

Popular for: Healthy Food

Cuisine: Cafe cuisine with a focus on eating right

Must-Try: Power meals like Quinoa-Crusted Low-fat Cottage Cheese/Chicken, Red Snapper; Dark Chocolate Pancake With Peanut Butter Sauce