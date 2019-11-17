New Year, New You: Hobbies You Can Dabble In, In 2020

Collecting coins and stamps is passé, it’s time you moved on to something more exciting - leaves and flowers! Collect and sort them out on the basis of colour, shape, size, etc. and collect them all in a scrapbook. Don't pluck flowers, please! They always fall on their own.

You could also preserve them by spraying hairspray on them, which makes them more or less, ahem, immortal.

This sort of hobby makes you want to spend time outdoors throughout the year, which is always a plus!